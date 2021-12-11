Contrasting Jaguar Mining (JAGGF) and Its Rivals

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS: JAGGF) is one of 101 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jaguar Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million $72.28 million 5.05 Jaguar Mining Competitors $6.43 billion $1.02 billion -10.32

Jaguar Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jaguar Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining Competitors 694 2373 2743 110 2.38

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 24.46%. Given Jaguar Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jaguar Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Jaguar Mining pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.5% and pay out 61.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 29.44% 17.46% 13.47% Jaguar Mining Competitors -1,035.07% 3.79% -1.66%

Risk & Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

