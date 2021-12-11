CONTRACOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $15.85 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One CONTRACOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000752 BTC on major exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $15.85 million and $399,473.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00099944 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000094 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

