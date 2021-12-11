Connolly Sarah T. Sells 3,444 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

INTC stock opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

