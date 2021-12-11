Connolly Sarah T. Sells 30 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $389.00.

NYSE FDS opened at $466.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $476.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.