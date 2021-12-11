Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Connolly Sarah T. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $260.20 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.67. The firm has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Raymond James assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.