Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connolly Sarah T. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $507.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $510.11 and its 200 day moving average is $498.35. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $405.35 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

