Conflux Network (CFX) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,016.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.68 or 0.08312902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00323196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.60 or 0.00933559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00077885 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.22 or 0.00406428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.51 or 0.00280530 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

