Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $3,243,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $3,498,000.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $4,105,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $4,018,500.00.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $64.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

