Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,726 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.63. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 207.15%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

