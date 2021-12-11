Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Comcast has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 46.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 13.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 12,215 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

