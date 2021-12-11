Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Moreno Evelyn V’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after buying an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after buying an additional 2,228,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

