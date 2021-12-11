Color Platform (CLR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.23 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded up 94.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $284.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,669.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.82 or 0.00930389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00277428 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00027288 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003132 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.