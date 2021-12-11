Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $54,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFXA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 18,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFXA opened at $182.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.40. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $148.30 and a 1-year high of $212.81.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.