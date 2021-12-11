Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 52.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $82.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

