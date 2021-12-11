Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Gap Down to $77.53

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $77.53, but opened at $75.01. Cognex shares last traded at $76.79, with a volume of 270 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In other news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 33.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 157.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

