CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is gaining from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the revised production target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable it to lower its debt level and increase the value of shareholders through buyback of shares. It has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.01 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1,080.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

