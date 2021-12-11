CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. TheStreet raised CNH Industrial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $17.77 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 148.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,684,000 after acquiring an additional 703,430 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 370,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 47,135 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,527,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 445.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

