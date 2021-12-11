Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLNN stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 2,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its position in shares of Clene by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

CLNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

