Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of CLNN stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.82.
Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.62. On average, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
CLNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
About Clene
Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.
