Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 36.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,486 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

