Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of HART opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day moving average of $28.06. IQ Healthy Hearts ETF has a 12 month low of $24.45 and a 12 month high of $29.71.

