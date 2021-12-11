Citadel Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 70.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,001 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cango were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cango during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Cango stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Cango Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

