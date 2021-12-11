Cipher Reaches Market Capitalization of $114,395.60 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Cipher has a total market cap of $114,395.60 and approximately $1,675.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $195.97 or 0.00403278 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00010378 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001009 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $692.38 or 0.01424828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

