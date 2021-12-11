Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $458.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $459.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

