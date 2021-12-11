CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) Financial Contrast

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CIM Commercial Trust and UDR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 UDR 0 5 8 0 2.62

CIM Commercial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.11%. UDR has a consensus price target of $56.97, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than UDR.

Risk and Volatility

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UDR has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. CIM Commercial Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and UDR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.22 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.68 UDR $1.24 billion 14.54 $64.27 million $0.20 291.91

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86% UDR 4.75% 1.56% 0.47%

Summary

UDR beats CIM Commercial Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.