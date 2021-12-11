Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $85.00 at Citigroup

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, December 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.93.

Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

