Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.
Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Ciena has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $73.67.
In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
