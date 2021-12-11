Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CIEN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.52. Ciena has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

