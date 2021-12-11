Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.51.

Chindata Group stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 3.15.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Chindata Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Chindata Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

