Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Chewy updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Chewy stock traded down $4.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,830,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,711. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,588.00, a P/E/G ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cfra decreased their target price on Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.27.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

