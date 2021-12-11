Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.27.

Chewy stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,815.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Chewy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 14.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

