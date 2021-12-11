Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.27.

NYSE CHWY opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.00 and a beta of 0.41. Chewy has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after purchasing an additional 245,511 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

