Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,059,000 after buying an additional 242,723 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,512,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,174,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,607,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,122,000 after buying an additional 480,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 41.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,328,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,021,000 after buying an additional 1,274,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,934,000 after buying an additional 494,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE:VNT opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

