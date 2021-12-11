Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,770,000 after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after buying an additional 51,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

