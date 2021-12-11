Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,764,000 after acquiring an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,859 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,949,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.85. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $93.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.