Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,724 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,139,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

