Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 38.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 77.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

CHMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,372. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $155.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

