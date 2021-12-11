Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,504,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Chemed by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $514.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $470.52 and a 200-day moving average of $473.95. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.13, for a total value of $978,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.30, for a total value of $151,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.