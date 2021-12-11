Charter Hall Group (CHC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20 on February 27th

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1966 per share on Sunday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

In other Charter Hall Group news, insider David Clarke bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$17.49 ($12.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,980.00 ($24,633.80).

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

