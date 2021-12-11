Charles R. Morrison Sells 20,000 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $163.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.58. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

