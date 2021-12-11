Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,485 Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 75.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunome by 9,375.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 25,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.96 per share, for a total transaction of $518,201.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 799,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,965,325.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

IMNM opened at $16.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.95. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $63.78.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IMNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Immunome from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

