Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 67.2% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

APD opened at $295.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

