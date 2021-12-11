Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,859 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.57 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

