Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day moving average of $101.54. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $107.96.

