Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 3,099 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,885. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

