Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$7.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.
CNC stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 7,254,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
