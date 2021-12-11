Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.500-$7.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut Centene from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

CNC stock traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.45. 7,254,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $79.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

