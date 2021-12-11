Centamin (TSE:CEE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.49

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 55545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48.

In other news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,318.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

