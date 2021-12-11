Centamin (LON:CEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have GBX 104 ($1.38) target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 134 ($1.78).

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CEY. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.86) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.17) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.33) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 116.40 ($1.54).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 85.74 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.56. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 83.90 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 137.12 ($1.82). The company has a market capitalization of £991.54 million and a P/E ratio of 9.42.

In other news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,299.96). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,799.89).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

