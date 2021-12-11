Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Set at C$19.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of CVE opened at C$15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.03 and a twelve month high of C$16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.32.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

