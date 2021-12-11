Celo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45.13 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00007587 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $1.35 billion and $45.13 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,204,495 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

