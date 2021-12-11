CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,877. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,249,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 444,471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund were worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

