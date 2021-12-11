Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.6% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $203.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.11 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

